By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Navy yesterday, commenced the systematic survey of the nation’s offshore waters, 200 years after relying on the United Kingdom’s navigation charts used by mariners .

Speaking at the flag off ceremony of the époque making event held on the parade ground of the NNS Beecroft, Apapa, Lagos, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, revealed that on completion of the offshore survey and charting , two million direct and indirect jobs would be generated.

He explained that the operation would not only benefit the Ministry of Transport but would also guarantee safety of vessels, noting that the result of the survey would help remove wrecks for safe navigation.

The newly acquired Navy hydrographic ship-NNS LANA was deployed to conduct the survey and charting of the nation’s offshore waters yesterday afternoon.

Amaechi said the operation would “As this vessel commences the survey of Nigeria’s offshore today, it is expected that it would provide the necessary enablers to support the Federal Government’s Presidential Economic Diversification initiative through improved maritime security, maritime trade and transport, as well as improved economic prosperity of Nigerian citizens.

“ Accordingly, this survey ship, in conjunction with similar vessels to be acquired by the FGN would, in a few years from now, will completely survey Nigeria’s offshore waters and produce accompanying indigenous nautical charts and publications to facilitate improved maritime shipping, security and economic development in Nigeria”

Noting that Nigeria g offshore and coastal water cover a total area of about 84, 000 square nautical miles and about 85 of Nigeria’s import and export trades transported through the maritime domain, the minister, said, “ It Is also expected that at the end of this Survey and charting campaign, up-to-date Indigenous nautical products would be available to facilitate a smooth take-off of the new deep seaports that are under construction at various parts of our offshore areas.

“Additionally, completion of this survey and charting operation would equally boost confidence of most mariners to increase patronage of Lagos, Port Harcourt and Calabar ports, just as the Warri, Sapeie and other ports that are hitherto operating at lowest level would be re-activated. This would provide well over 2 million direct and indirect jobs, increase economic viability of these ports, and ultimately decongest Lagos traffic, as well as reduce pressure on our roads, and more cargo ships would call at the nearest ports to the final destination of the goods and services onboard”

Earlier in his remarks, Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, disclosed that the first attempt to conduct a systematic hydrographic survey of Nigeria’s offshore waters was in the 19th century during British colonial rule when the United Kingdom hydrographic office survey produced chartings for navigation. But he was quick to add that some of the equipment was obsolete.

With the present move by the Navy, the CNS said” this situation is about to change as the Nig Navy commences survey of Nigeria offshore water in a more systematic way, using state of the art survey equipment all onboard NN Lana. This would be a Nigerian born survey vessel and Nigerian Navy personnel will conduct the systematic hydrographic survey of our offshore waters for the purpose of producing Indigenous chart coverage of our waters.

“The implications of this is that in the next few years, indigenously produced updated nautical charts and publications will be available for mariners use within nig waters. This would not only replace old Admiralty chart currently used, it would also lead to the increase of safety within our waters , boost confidence of mariners leading to the increase shipping survey of Nigerian offshore water into various nig port for enhance economic prosperity”

Giving a technical brief for the indigenous survey of Nigeria’s offshore water, Hydrographer of the Navy, Rear Admiral Chukwuemeka Okafor, traced the history of efforts to develop some forms of indigenous national hydrographic survey capacity in Nigeria to the establishment of the Nigerian Naval Force in 1956, thereby leading to the establishment of the Nigerian Navy Hydrographic Department, NNHD , early 1970.

Regrettably, he said, “ the NNHD was unable to conduct an independent systematic hydriographic survey of Nigerian Offshore waters due to lack of appropriate survey platforms and equipment. Notwithstanding the NN was able to make use of locally built boats and limited survey equipment to commence the survey of Nigeria’s backwaters, including Lagos Harbour and River Niger, among others.

“This limited survey efforts resulted in the production of internationally accepted paper charts and three cells of electronic navigational charts covering Nigeria’s back waters”

But with the acquisition of the survey vessel- NNS LANA by the Federal Government, he said the Navy acquired full capacity to conduct a systematic hydrographic survey within Nigeria’s coastal ,onshore, near shore and offshore waters.

Also in his welcome address, the Flag Officer Command Western Naval Command, explained that the data to be collected by NNS LANA during her survey campaign would enable Nigeria take ownership of charting its waters.

This, he noted “ has the potential of opening the maritime domain for improved maritime trade, efficient harvest of marine resources and effective maritime governance. Accordingly, these would help enhance maritime safety, socioeconomic development and the prosperity of ordinary Nigerians and ultimately National Security”.