ENUGU—Nkata Ndi Inyom Igbo, a pan Igbo body has expressed displeasure at the National Assembly for failing to pass the gender equity bills at the constitutional review process.

National Publicity Secretary, Nkata Ndi Inyom Igbo, Nnedinso Ogaziechi in a statement to celebrate the International Women’s Day, said: “We are rather raising our voices to express our displeasure with members of the National Assembly, paid with taxpayers’ funds that have declined to assent to the Gender Equity bills and a constitutional review that can engender equity.

“Nigeria is the poverty capital of the world because of patriarchy. Only women understand the pain of poverty and create the economic environment for prosperity. Women need to operate on a level playing field through the enabling laws by the National Assembly but some members are making this impossible.

“Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children in the world at more than 13million. Most of the illiterate population are women and an uneducated woman often has many challenges raising children who can be maximally productive for national development.

“We acknowledge the efforts of some members of the National Assembly towards the passage of the bills but we are disappointed at those who vehemently oppose equity and justice for all citizens. We are taking note of all of them,” the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria