By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet has predicted a a slight rise in temperature in the days ahead , particularly in the Northern part of the country.

This warning is contained in a weather alert issued issued on Friday and signed by Muntari Ibrahim, General Manager, Public Relations of the agency.

According to the statement, parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, and Kwara are expected to experience temperatures higher than 40°C.

Other parts of the Northern, Central, and Southern states will mostly experience temperatures within 35°C to 40°C.

NiMet further disclosed that the temperature is expected to continue for a while with parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, Plateau, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Borno, Niger, Kwara, FCT, Kogi, Benue, Cross River, and Ebonyi states are expected to experience temperatures higher than 40°C.