The 2022 Afrikanwatch lecture and award will hold on April 30 in Lagos, as a former Director in the Nigerian Army legal Services, Col. (Barr) Abayomi Dare retd is the chairman of the day while Mr Dennis Amachree, MON, a retired Assistant Director, Department of State Service, (DSS) will deliver the lecture, titled: A New Nigeria with innovative ideology, devoid of hypocritical leaders. Father of the day is Otunba Bamidele Dada, OFR, a former Minister of State for Agriculture and water resources.

In a press statement released by the Head of News and Strategy of the Media outfit, Daniel Njienue, signed by its President and Editor-in-Chief, Mark C. Orgu, said that, Nigeria is a great nation with great human potentials but lacks badly ideological leaders who can turn things around, therefore, it is pertinent to bring great men to dialogue on how to have a new Nigeria of hope and aspirations.

Orgu however stressed that those to receive this year’s African Gold Merit Award (AGMA) include, Otunba Bamidele Dada, OFR, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, Director-General of NIMASA, Prof. Mojisola Christiana Adeyeye, Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, (FUPRES) Warri, Delta State, Dr. Francisca U.Nwafulugo, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Mrs. Fortune Wagbatsoma , District Governor, Lions Club International, District 404A1, Dr. Dibia I. Kingsley, Oil and Gas Specialist, Prof. Hope Eghagha, former Commissioner of Higher Education, Delta State, Mr. Francis Uzor JP, CEO, Wizzyhub Technology, Elder Pastor Vincent Sagua, a retired Director in the Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr. Deji Badmosi, CEO, TV360, Engr. Ajasa Kamoru Kehinde, Zone F Commander-Controller, Federal Fire Service , Lagos and others.

Panelists at the occasion will include the Hon. Commissioner of Information, Lagos State, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Prof. Eghagha, Mr. Deji Bademosi, Engr. Others to be conferred with Grandmentors include, Engr. William Metieh, Dr. Sunday Ovba, Ms. B.C Amapakabo, Prof. Andrew Obafemi, Engr. Shaibu Enebi Onuchayo, and others. The 2022 Afrikanwatch Memoir will also be unveiled.