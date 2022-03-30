By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Executive Chairman, National Population Commission, NPC, Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, has emphasized the need for Nigeria to tame her population growth.

Kwarra stated this at a workshop for journalists on National Population Policy, NPP, organised by the NPC, in collaboration with Africa Health Budget Network, AHBN, in Abuja.

He charged media professionals to educate Nigerians on why the country needs to reduce its National Annual Population Growth.

He explained that the population growth needed to drop by two per cent by the year 2030, explaining that a reduction in population growth would accelerate development and demographic dividends.

“We should aim to achieve reduction in fertility rate from the current 5.3 per cent to 4.30 percent by 2030. There is the need to prioritise investments by achieving reduction of national annual population growth rate by two percent by the year 2030,” he said.

He reiterated his commitment of the commission to reduce unmet needs for family planning from the current 19 percent to zero percent by 2030.

Kwarra noted that the funding and resource mobilization for the NPP is very important, adding that the federal government would be at the forefront for ensuring the delivery of the funds, also stressing that private partners would be involved.

In the same vein, Coordinator AHBN, Dr. Magashi Aminu, explained that the NPP is aiming to reduce maternal mortality ratio from 512 by 100,000 live birth to 72 per 100,000 live birth and zero deaths by 2030.

“This is a huge task that the media need to be on the table, we are also ready to improve our access to family planning services, we need to reduce migration from the rural to the urban areas,” he added.

On his part, Acting Director, Public Affairs Department, NPC, Dr Isiaka Yahaya, said that the media could play the role of a watchdog in the implementation of NPP. He urged the media to work against prejudice and misinformation around the revised NPP.