Leading payment technology and card business, Verve International has announced that it has issued over 35 million active payment cards in Nigeria alone. This is in addition to over 50 million plastic and digital payment tokens.

Following this development, the financial services provider says it is onboarding over 200 direct Scheme members across Africa and also firmly consolidating its growing market share in Nigeria, in terms of card issuance and transactions.

Verve said its cardholders are provided with the benefit of using the Verve card in Nigeria and 21 other African countries, underscoring the company’s resolve to ensure seamlessness of transactions across the continent.

The measure helps it to cater for the critical mass of consumer demographics, whilst driving value and efficiency for African financial institutions.

On a global scale, through strategic partnerships with a plethora of rapidly expanding issuing and acceptance partnerships, major financial institutions such as KCB across East Africa and a growing network of SACCOs in Kenya and Uganda, Verve cardholders are able to perform transactions and make payments from anywhere and anytime. The Verve Global Card from the Discover partnership is accepted in 185 countries that include the United States of America, United Kingdom, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates, UAE.

Very recently, in a bid to further expand its footprint in the East African region, Verve deepened its partnership with KBC Bank of Uganda in a move that will see the acceptance of the Verve Card on KCB Bank’s and Point of Sale (POS) merchant networks across Uganda.

Chief Executive Officer of Verve International, Vincent Ogbunude, said that cardholders have come to regard Verve as a safe and reliable payment solution for everything payment. Verve cards can be used across a wide range of payment channels like Point of Sale, POS terminals, Automated Teller Machines, ATMs and web, among others.

He stated that Verve continues to provide innovative ways to make transactions and payment more secure and convenient for loyal customers across the globe.

He said: “As the world continues the shift towards a cashless system, and in the face of an increased uptake of digital payments, it has become important that we find new and innovative ways to serve our cardholders and ensure that they have a seamless and secure payment experience, providing them with the good life.

“At Verve, we remain focused on improving our customers’ experiences, while making their lives better; and with this in mind, we seek out opportunities to ensure that mechanisms that will make our goals possible are put in place.”