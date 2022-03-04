By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, on Friday, raised the alarm that illicit drug use in the country is almost three times higher than the global average.

Country representative of the organization, Mr. Oliver Stolpe, made the disclosure during the official launch of the UNODC strategic vision for Nigeria 2030, at the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja.

He maintained that the increased rate of insecurity and crime in the country could be traced to drug use prevalence, expecially among youths.

According to him, “Nigeria faces serious multi-dimensional challenges to security and the rule of law.

“Boko Haram and other terrorist groups target innocents in the North-East and across the Sahel, while piracy — despite progress in 2021 — continues to plague the Gulf of Guinea.

“Organized crime groups take advantage of security gaps to exploit people and smuggle illicit goods, including firearms and drugs, threatening lives, communities, and the environment.

“Corruption and illicit financial flows enable crime and terrorism, and deprive people of opportunities, while impunity perpetuates these challenges and undermines public trust.

“Meanwhile, drug use prevalence in Nigeria stands at almost 15 percent — almost three times higher than the global average.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has only further complicated the situation.

“In Nigeria it is estimated to have driven more than 10 million people into poverty this year, increasing their vulnerability to crime, drugs and violent extremism,” he added.

The UNODC country representative stressed that to address the situation in a sustainable way, “it is critical to strengthen the broad framework of responses, including laws, institutions, capacities, and awareness.”

He added that the organization’s strategic vision for Nigeria was structured to achieve the purpose.

“After extensive consultations with government partners, donors, civil society, and other stakeholders, I am confident that we have identified what Nigeria needs from us, and how we can get it done”, Stolpe stated.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa, Rtd, said the Federal Government would not relent in its efforts to tackle transnational crimes, among which he said included drug trafficking.

Likewise, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, urged relevant stakeholders to support the UNODC in implementing its strategic vision for Nigeria.

Vanguard News