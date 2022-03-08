As the world marks International Women’s Day today, a leading senatorial aspirant from Cross River State, Mr Thomas Ofem, has called on the Nigerian state to treat women better than it is currently doing.

“About half of Nigerians are women, the greater majority of whom are unable to contribute their full potentials to Nigeria’s growth and development because of a disabling environment”, Ofem said

He advocates for the passage of the proposed gender bills that will increase the inclusion and representation of women in governance in Nigeria.

Ofem said the proposed gender bills in the 5th Constitution Alteration Bills are basic human rights that should be granted to Nigerian women.

He said the proposed Bills will help address the current gender imbalance across the legislative arm of governments across the country while reducing the under-representation of women in political office, and therefore should be reconsidered for passage

“The accomplishments of some late and living Nigerian women point to the fact that if provided an enabling environment, Nigeria will benefit greatly from the other half of its population. Late Mrs Ransom Kuti, Margaret Ekpo, Grace Allele Williams, Vera Akunyili, and Ngozi Okonjo Iwela come to mind”, Ofem added

“The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day “Gender equality today, sustainable development tomorrow” reflects the direction the rest of the world is going and Nigeria must not be left behind”, he said

Ofem also called on the National Assembly to honour the memory of great Nigerian women that have passed away and the efforts of today’s Nigerian women by revisiting the gender bills that were presented during the constitution review process.

“Affirmative action is a proven tool for the removal of inequalities and Nigeria should use it to remove all biases against Nigerian women”, he said