A serving Officer of the Nigerian Army Corps of Electrical & Mechanical Engineers, Colonel Sikiru Mohammed, has emerged winner of the British Council Study UK Alumni Awards 2022 for the Science and Sustainability category in Nigeria.

The prestigious exclusive award event, held at Eko Hotels, last Saturday, celebrated the achievements of all finalists with high profile guests invited by the British Council.

The Study UK Alumni Awards find and celebrate the UK’s outstanding alumni and the impact that they are having on their professions, communities and countries around the world.

Colonel Mohammed expressed appreciation to the British Council for finding him worthy of the award, which he considers as a challenging call to do more, and appreciated the University of Leeds for supporting the award event.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff for providing training opportunities to members of the Armed Forces. He also thanked the Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy, Major General I. M. Yusuf, and the Director General, Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, Major General H. G. Tafida, for their professional support.

Mohammed graduated from Mechanical Engineering Department of the Nigerian Defence Academy, in September 2001. He holds a PhD. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Leeds, UK, where his PhD. research emerged best in the Faculty of Engineering in the Year 2017.