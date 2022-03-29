Wave making Nollywood movie on YouTube, The Priest’s War, otherwise known as The Cathedral has attracted the attention of the leader of the Catholic church, Pope Francis.

The Pope’s reaction came after the movie was released online, which also made movie buffs to tag the storyline as relational with that of Ahiara’s episcopal crisis.

In a tweet, Pope Francis wrote: “The world needs more light, not the kind of action displayed in the Nigerian movie, #ThePriestsWar. Only in love, in communion and in fraternity can we shine God’s light. The content of that movie shines the light of our true character that calls for a readdress and change.”

It could be recalled that activities in the Diocese, including Priestly/Diaconate Ordinations, and other Catholic rituals were stagnant following the death of their former Bishop, late Victor Adibe Chikwe who died on 2010.

Since then, there was unrest and holy war which erupted with the posting of Bishop Okpaleke as the Cathedral administrator, who was absolutely rejected by majority of Mbaise Nation, hence his resignation and appointment of Bishop Ugorji by the Papalcy, Pope Francis.