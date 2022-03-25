.

The first Nigerian female Vice-Chancellor at the University of Benin, Edo State and the first Nigerian woman to receive a Doctorate, Alele-Williams, has died.

Ms Alele-Williams, a professor of mathematics gained prominence after she was appointed the vice-chancellor of the prestigious University of Benin in 1985.

Her tenure witnessed a drastic reduction in cultism, a menace in UNIBEN at the time.

Before her appointment as vice-chancellor, she made history as the first Nigerian woman to obtain a doctorate degree in Mathematics education in 1963, a rare feat in the sixties.

What led to her death is still unclear as of the time of filing this report.

