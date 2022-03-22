A Nigerian businessman, Ambassador Ehis Daniel popularly known as the “Coin Doctor” in an interview with vanguard explains his journey so far as an entrepreneur.

He said, “I am ambitious, I see every goal achievable when the work is put in. I was born and brought up in Nigeria where I basically gained my early entrepreneurial skills. I have always had this zeal of solving problems. Few years back, I saw crypto as a new trend though many people were not into it. I decided to study more about it and got to understand how it works.After making so many researches about cryptocurrencies I saw it as a creative path and I didn’t just see it as a business but an opportunity to create an ecosystem to solve problems and make that area easier and easily accessible by desired users. As time goes on, there was an increased volume of individuals who were moving into cryptocurrencies, and that moved me as they would all appreciate a trustworthy platform for all their transactions.”

Speaking further he explained why the Fintech space became an option for him, adding that he foresaw that cryptocurrency would be a profitable venture.

“Being an entrepreneur I saw the evolving nature technology has on transactions globally and this triggered me to have more interest in the fintech space. I found out that the vision of cryptocurrencies will be more of a profitable value than the physical currency in the world at large, and to let people take chances in this field and partake in it also lead to my public name “Coin Doctor,” he explained.

“For me, becoming isn’t about arriving or achieving a certain aim. I see it instead as forward motion, a means of evolving, a way to reach continuously toward a better goal,” he added.