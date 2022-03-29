Super Eagles Interim technical adviser, Augustin Eguavoen has promised Nigerians the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket at the expense of the Black Stars of Ghana.

Speaking in a pre[1]match briefing in Abuja last night, Eguavoen acknowledged that there was general apprehension among Nigerians, insisting “we are promising them that at the end of the day, we will make them happy.

“The Ghanaians are no pushovers. We got what we expected in Kumasi but tomorrow (today), it will be a different story,” he said, promising that to achieve a positive result, “we must score goals.” Eguavoen dismissed insinuations that he was under pressure. The Ghanaians played very well in Kumasi, yet they didn’t have clear cut chances. We came close to scor[1]ing. We must score goals tomorrow (today).