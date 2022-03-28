Eguavoen

By Emmanuel Okogba

Coach Austin Eguavoen will have to review his tactics and try new options, where there’s need to, if he hopes to lead Nigeria to the World Cup happening in Qatar later this year.

Eguavoen’s seemingly perfect game plan that saw him and his team waltz through the group stage of the just concluded AFCON was put to the test against Tunisia in the Second Round, and the outcome was an early flight back home.

While the coach has the final say on what game plan and tactics to adopt for a match, football fans and pundits believe that a good coach would not need to be told that a game plan is failing.

As seen in the game against Tunisia and only recently against Ghana, in the World Cup play-off, Eguavoen has started with a particular game plan and stuck with it, even when the anticipated outcome was not happening.

Against Ghana last Friday, Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze did not justify their inclusion in the starting line-up and were expected to be substituted on time, but while the Villareal man was pulled out in the 59th minute, Moses stayed on till it was only 15 minutes left to the end of the game.

“Eguavoen got his tactics wrong in the first leg by leaving Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze on the field”, football analyst, McAnthony Anaelechukwu told Vanguard in a chat on Monday.

“I expect him to keep Moses Simon on the bench. If he has other options, let’s try them. We don’t need to use wing play for the Ghanaians again. Let’s play direct football and see what it gets us.

“Playing Iheanacho alongside Victor Osimhen did not really help us. Let’s see how we can bring Ademola Lookman into the fray and pair him upfront with Osimhen.

“I also see Ighalo trying to spring one or two surprises, if he gets to start. If he starts, it would be a plus for us because the Ghanaians would be up against fresh pair of legs. Their defence wouldn’t have answers for players that run into space like Ighalo who tries to find space, while Osimhen is a good hustler who can hustle his way upfront and create chances for someone else to finish.

“For our defence line, I think we are good to go, but Ola Aina should see how he can curtail his going forward. There are times he goes forward and leaves the back open, giving the defence line much work to do.

“The player who came in for Ghana in the second half really troubled our defence. That boy is a small boy and he has all the pace. If they allow him to play that way tomorrow, I think we would regret it.

“I’m not praying doom for Nigeria, but if we are complacent in the game, it might cost us. A 1-1 draw and we are out, let’s not forget that. A 1-0 scoreline would be of much advantage for us, but we don’t need to relax. The best form of defence is attack, so our players need to go all out to attack tomorrow.”

Vanguard reports that the Ghanaians have arrived Abuja for the game billed for 5 PM tomorrow at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

