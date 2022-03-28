Osimhen

By Emmanuel Okogba

Victor Osimhen wants to play in Qatar come November and getting the ticket to do so would mean everything to him.

The Black Stars of Ghana stand between Osimhen and that fulfilment and by the end of Tuesday, the Napoli forward would know his fate.

Nigeria will host Ghana at the MKO Stadium in Abuja after a barren first-leg draw in Ghana. The draw means that both teams come into the game without an advantage and the winner on the night takes all.

“I think it would mean a lot to me. Not just me but the whole team”, Osimhen told NFF TV

We are really looking forward to this game coming up on Tuesday. Of course, like I always say, it won’t be easy. No game is easy in Africa because it’s very physical. To get the World Cup ticket would mean a lot to this team.”

A victory for Nigeria would qualify the team for its 7th appearance at the global showpiece event.

