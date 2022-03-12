Ghana coach Otto Addo will name his final squad for the decisive 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria later this month, a member of the Black Stars management committee Karim Gruzah has revealed.

The Dortmund scout, who has taken charge of the double-header against the Super Eagles will submit his final squad to the management team for perusal next week.

The Black Stars will host eternal rivals the Super Eagles on March 25 at the Cape Coast Stadium with the reverse fixture slated for Abuja four days later.

While Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen named his squad last week, his counterpart is yet to finalize his squad for the crunch tie.

And a member of the Black Stars management committee Alhaji Karim Gruzah has revealed the Europe-based scout will do so next week.

“We don’t do the call-ups, its the job of the technical team and then submit it for review,” he said

“What is circulating on social media is not true. We have not received it yet. Next week, we will hold a meeting and see the way forward.

“We have to thank God that Otto Addo and his men have successfully spoken to some players who had previously turned down our invitations. We just have to pray and support them.”

