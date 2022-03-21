Otto Addo

By Emmanuel Okogba

Black Stars of Ghana coach, Otto Addo is confident of overcoming the Super Eagles over the two-legged World Cup play-offs, even though he acknowledged that it would not be a stroll in the park.

Ghana and Nigeria will lock horns this Friday and then next week Tuesday to pick one of the five tickets available to Africa for the FIFA World Cup scheduled to hold later this year.

Although Ghana has kept their list of invited players a secret, there are reports that some new faces have been included. AS Roma teenager, Felix Afena-Gyan is one of those said to be on the list.

Addo on Monday said, “We’re only a few days away from playing our crucial match against our rivals Nigeria. We all expect Ghana to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, but that won’t be easy as we need to do our best to make it to this tournament.

“The players, technical team and the Ghana Football Association are committed to this task. We really want to make ourselves and the nation proud by qualifying for this upcoming World Cup.

“Matches between Ghana and Nigeria are always difficult but we believe in our players, our strategies and the unflinching support of all Ghanaians as we go into the matches. We are Ghana and we have what it takes to come out victorious. ”

Technical Director, Chris Hughton also called on Ghanians to remain calm and positive about the team.

The first leg is fixed for Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi before Nigeria plays host four days later at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

