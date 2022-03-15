The Chairman of the Ondo State Information Technology Agency, Mr. Olumbe Akinkugbe, has commended the tech ecosystem and the presidency for ensuring that the Nigeria Startup Bill got to the National Assembly. Mr. Akinkugbe, a technocrat, and politician from Ondo state, also urged members of the National Assembly to support the bill.

Mr. Akinkugbe, who made valuable contributions to the bill at the South-west stakeholder engagement, noted that “the future of Nigeria’s wealth is not it oil riches but in human capital. Hence, a bill that seeks to create an environment that will nurture talent attracts global investments and create high paying jobs for Nigerians should be supported.”

He further stated that as someone who belongs to the technology community, the Nigeria Startup Bill is what Nigeria needs to grow and strengthen its digital economy.

He said that “as one who worked in global technology companies for several years, I do not doubt in my mind that the Startup Bill will add tremendous value to our economy.

Also, from my experience leading ICT reforms in Ondo state, there is countless evidence to show that technology can help drive innovation, improve government efficiency and create opportunities for young people. With the right legal and policy environment, it can also help to grow the economy.”