By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Nigeria has made known its intentions to be re-elected into the council of the International Telecommunications Union, ITU, flaunting enviable record of strategic leadership skills exhibited in the council since 2018.

At the 20th Plenipotentiary Conference of the Council, held in Dubai, UAE, November 2018, Nigeria and 12 other African countries were elected into the membership of the ITU Council and, Radio Regulations Board.

The ITU is governed by the Plenipotentiary Conference, which is the supreme organ of the union, which elects its senior officials, the 48 members of its Council and its 12 members of the Radio Regulations Board. It also determines the direction of the union and its activities over the following four years.

The Council, on the other hand, acts as the union’s governing body in the interval between Plenipotentiary Conferences. Its role is to consider broad telecommunication policy issues to ensure that the union’s activities, policies and strategies fully respond to today’s dynamic, rapidly-changing telecommunications environment.

With the country’s tenure of office about to expire in November, the country has already started wooing members of the body for a possible re-election.

The Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who is representing Nigeria at the ongoing Session of the ITU Council taking place at the ITU Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, has used the opportunity to hint global ICT experts that Nigeria has all it takes to be re-elected at the forthcoming ITU Plenipotentiary Conference for this year, scheduled to take place in Bucharest, Romania, from September 26 to October 14, 2022.

Given opportunity for a brief remark, Danbatta seized the moment to say: “Over the years, as a member of ITU, Nigeria has chaired World Radio Communication Conference (WRC)-15; chaired ITU Council Standing Committee on Administration and Management (SC-ADM), in 2019 and 2022; as well as chaired the Ad-Hoc Committee on ITU Regional Presence.

“Nigeria had also chaired ITU-Standardization (ITU-T) Study Group 20 Regional Group for Africa; served as Vice-Chairman, ITU-T Study group 20; served as Vice-Chair, ITU-T Study Group 12; Vice-Chair, ITU-Development D Study Group 2; as well as provided Financial Support to ITU Headquarters Building, among others. All these, reinforce the strategic, symbiotic relationship between Nigeria and ITU.

It is my country’s belief that having Nigeria re-elected will foster continued collaboration and support for ITU’s development agenda. It will also ensure effective and efficient implementation of ITU resolutions; implement inclusive programmes to foster universal use of ICT across all divides.

“We look forward to a robust Council session and subsequent support for Nigeria during the forthcoming elections,” Danbatta added.

Danbatta was to later confess that the country’s robust experiences in ITU are instrumental to a transparent auction of Fifth Generation 5G licence in 2021; achieving 40.88 per cent broadband penetration as at December 2021; implementing of robust financial inclusion initiatives, as well as in the promotion of universal access across institutions and communities through the Universal Service Provision Fund, USPF.

He added that the relationship with ITU has helped NCC in effective implementation of policies, and stimulating regulatory initiatives focused on advancing Nigeria’s digital transformation.