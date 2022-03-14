.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Lead pastor of The Transforming Church, Revd. Sam Oye, has called on the Christian faithful to reflect and intensify prayers for improvement in the current state of the nation.

Oye, who gave the charge during the Night of Wonders programme of the Church (March Edition) held in Abuja weekend, urged Nigerians to pray for the leaders of the country for good direction, especially as Nigeria prepares for the 2023 general elections.

He noted that Nigeria was passing through difficult times, but stressed that with the prayers and support of the citizens, those in power would be able to provide quality leadership.

He called for unity of purpose among citizens, adding that Nigerians, particularly Christians must set both individual and collective goals.

The cleric said, “It is an error to allow the powers of darkness to overshadow the nation while the righteous watch helplessly without doing anything about it.

“This is an opportunity for us to step into higher pedestal both as individuals and for our country most especially with the leadership crisis rocking almost every aspect of our national life.”

The programme featured healing sessions, music ministrations as well as representation from various countries including; Cameroon, Canada, Ghana, the United Kingdom, United States of America.