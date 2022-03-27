By Tonnie Iredia

After several years of military dictatorship, democracy was restored in Nigeria in 1999 which suggests that Nigeria is now a democratic entity. Interestingly, it would be difficult to conduct a research whose findings would confirm that the Nigerian environment is democratic.

In 2020, one foreign journalist who argued that the military was still in power in the country premised his opinion on an online story in which some security authority declared that arrangements by some youths to organize a street protest to commemorate the ‘EndSARS’ protest of the previous would not be tolerated.

On further enquiry, I found that the authority in question was Hakeem Odumosu, the then Lagos State Commissioner of Police who had been widely reported in the media to have banned any form of protest, whether peaceful or otherwise.

Bearing in mind that street protests are valid in democratic societies as they afford the protesters the right to express their disagreement or objections to specific public policies, foreign reporters who imagine that Nigeria is not fully out of military rule appear to have a point. As a matter of fact, dissent is not expected to be criminalized in a democracy.

A major feature of democracy is the rule of law where the same laws are equally applicable to all citizens. No one is expected to disobey any law or judicial pronouncements which he or she distastes.

Here, one cannot forget a major judgment made in Lagos some years back concerning the validity of the practice of allowing the military to be part of elections. The judiciary had stated clearly that the use of soldiers in the conduct of elections violated Section 217(2)(c) of the Nigerian Constitution and Section 1 of the armed Forces Act.

Yet, the opposition political party which instituted the case to bar the then ruling party from sending soldiers to election venues has itself consistently flouted the ruling since it formed government in 2015 thereby empowering some candidates to use the military to intimidate their opponents at elections.

What is the purpose of ending military rule if the process of electing democratic leaders will still be overseen by the military? To make matters worse, even the paramilitary agencies have been found to be part of the problems of elections in Nigeria. The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC which has the mandate to conduct elections in the country had more than once deprecated the role of some security agencies during elections.

On their part, the political parties appear to cherish impunity as they are known to always break even their own rules as a means of arriving at a predetermined end. The ruling parties in particular, both at federal and state levels always create some new lexicon during electioneering periods to undemocratically select party flag bearers.

During the 2019 elections, one such new term was: automatic ticket – a design by which some special party members were rewarded with the flagbearer status without a contest. Although the friction it caused was more pronounced in the big parties, almost every group patronizes such undemocratic schemes on the basis of the end justifies the means. In the ruling APC, it was allegedly used in what one former governor described as ‘off-shore rigging.’

There is doubt if the concept is less contentious than the latest arrangement – ‘consensus’ which on its face value has all the undemocratic trappings of undue influence. In addition, there is ample evidence that Nigeria’s political parties have a tendency to fabricate figures. Consequently, not many people believe that any of them has an authentic membership list.

Two days back for example, a faction of the APC in Rivers State loyal to Senator Magnus Abe alleged that the party’s list to this year’s convention is filled with names of dead people. The party on its part disowned Abe whom she says did not participate in the recent upgrade of the membership list.

The controversy is however not as strong as the transparent bizarre figures that parties often lay claims to. During the last Anambra governorship election, the number of votes recorded at one party primary election where only party members voted far exceeded the votes recorded at the general election where the entire voting population voted.

Again, huge votes pledged by supporters of Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari to encourage both leaders to seek reelection in 2015 and 2019 respectively, were not only above what they eventually scored, they were also exceeded the total number of voters in INEC’s register.

From which undemocratic clime do our parties generate their figures? The disposition of Nigerian political parties which provides abundant evidence that the environment is purely undemocratic is probably not as strong as that of the orientation of the individual politician. From the results of several election petitions, one is able to observe that the average Nigerian politician is more interested in electoral victory through corrupting the election process than free and fair victory.

In fact, what matters to most politicians is victory, how it is attained or procured is relevant. Under the circumstance, it becomes difficult to respect the rules of the game which supposedly differentiate democracy from other less endowed systems of government.

This no doubt explains why many politicians were and are still opposed to empirical electoral arrangements such as the electronic transmission of election results.

While many of them see nothing wrong with the application of modern technology to all other aspects of life, they can be quite eloquent in articulating the disadvantages of using technology for elections.

Election is a game in which everyone cannot win. Unfortunately, many politicians across the different parties patently display bad loser’s spirit. While some of them who mouth party supremacy are usually never able to accept party decisions which are not in their favour, the more annoying group is made up of those who openly abuse judges over cases decided against them.

This group seems to be ignorant of the fact that judicial settlement of election disputes is an integral part of the electoral process and that in fact it amounts to clear contempt of court to personally abuse a judge or to use intemperate language while reacting to judgments. Those who are so disposed are undemocratic for failing to play the game of politics and election according to the rules.

Another set within the same group consists of politicians who swap the mandate given to them without the consent of the same people they claim to represent. All they rely upon is technicalities and the letters of the law without regards for the spirit of the same law or the sovereignty of the electorate.

Surprisingly, among the nation’s bogus democrats are law makers expected by many to be the greatest adherents to law. They tend to believe that no other sector of society is as important as themselves; an obvious example being the way they underrate the judiciary. Each time a court finds it expedient to intervene in matters concerning the legislature, its members stoutly object, citing the principle of separation of powers.

They often forget that no other arm can summarily reject any judicial pronouncement, the only way out is to appeal to a higher level in the same judicial arm for a reversal of the decision or to in due course follow due process to amend the relevant law. In this regard, it is undemocratic for legislators to continue with impeachment proceedings or any other matter halted by the judiciary.

Such behaviour which is more aptly described as disobedience of court orders is common only in dictatorship and military rule. If our legislators can read the copious constitutional provisions which empower them to carry out specified activities, they should endeavour to also read those enabling provisions in full and get to know that the said legislative powers are subject to judicial review.

If so properly positioned, they will better appreciate the need to shun common ills of commercialized legislative oversight and ‘worrisome changes’ to annual budgets, so that genuine development which democracy represents can thrive.

