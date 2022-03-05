The Ayo George Events and In-House Entertainment LTD, the organizers of the prestigious and luxurious Club Awards have released the full list of the nominated clubs for the contest. Ayo George, the convener of the award explained the selection process.

“We put out a call for nominations and people responded by sending emails and chats to the dedicated WhatsApp line. We also used a few media channels and Nigerians tagged the clubs they felt needed to be on the list. It was a very thorough process of selection, as we had to check the nominations across these social media platforms. Some clubs were nominated 45 times, some 20, some 10, and the ones that got just one nomination didn’t make it to the list. So basically, the clubs with the highest number of nominations made it to the top 20”, he said.

Nigeria Luxury Club Awards Nominees

1. Hustle and Bustle, Abuja

2. Secret Palace, Lekki

3. Play Royal, Owerri

4. Lush Club, Lagos

5. The Place, Surulere

6. Club Quilox, Victoria Island

7. Copacapana, Ibadan

8. The BLVD, Lagos

9. Club Quebana, Oshogbo

10. Club DNA, Lagos

11. Club Rubies, Lagos

12. Club Envy, Lagos

13. Club Joker, Benin City

14. Club Xhrine, Owerri

15. Cubana, Lagos.

16. The Ambiance, Lagos

17. The Boss, Portharcourt

18. Club Focus, Ijebu Ode

19. Silverfox, Lagos

20. Cruzers, Ibadan.

Voting is expected to commence on the 11th of March and would run through the 25th, and the winning club would emerge thereafter. It promises to be an interesting contest.