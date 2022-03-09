British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing

By Juliet Umeh

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, yesterday, called on the Federal government to break barriers hindering women from attaining top positions in Nigeria especially in politics.

Laing made the remarks when a foundation, CyberSafe Foundation, graduated about 2,400 girls trained in digital skills through the ‘DigiGirls Digital Empowerment’ programme across Nigeria.

DigiGirls Digital Empowerment is a UK-supported programme that equipped girls on digital skills like Digital Marketing, E-Commerce, Data Analytic and Graphic Design, among other skills that would enable them to have access to gainful employment within and outside Nigeria.

Speaking on the problems that Nigerian women face, she said: “The number one problem Nigeria women face is not being able to have enough role models in the female positions, particularly in politics

”As we saw in the constitution amendments proposal to include women in places in politics rejected by men. So until we break these barriers and enable women to get to these positions, there will be no enough role models for young girls.”

Speaking on what the British government is doing to support Nigeria to close the gender gap, she said, “The UK supports Nigeria in its bold ambition to create 100m jobs in 10 years and we believe that the Digital Economy can play a major part in unlocking this.

“Improving girls’ access to education is a key part of the UK’s G7 Presidency and is at the heart of global efforts to build back better from the pandemic.

“That is why we are pleased to be here today at the graduation of the first cohort of 2400 women and girls who benefited from the Digi-Girls project.

“We are also delighted that, as announced last month by the UK’s Minister for Africa, during her visit to Nigeria, we are able to expand this project to directly benefit an additional 4000 women, and reach a further 10,000 women through the train the trainer approaches.

“We believe that such programmes will help in addressing the digital inequality in Nigeria – that currently holds a 15 perecent gender gap against women,” Laing said.