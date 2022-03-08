•51 oil firms owe Nigeria N1.3trn

By Obas Esiedesa

An audit of the petroleum industry by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has revealed that Nigeria’s earnings from oil exports between 2015 and 2020 was $150 billion, while earnings in the 10 year period from 2011 to 2020 reached $394 billion.

In 2020 alone, however, oil revenue declined to $20.43 billion from $34 billion in 2019.

These were contained in NEITI’s 2020 Oil and Gas Audit report, the 2020 Solid Minerals Audit Report and the Fiscal Allocation and Statutory Disbursement Audit Report, in Abuja yesterday.

Of the amount earned in 2020, $14.65 billion, representing 71.17 percent, was remitted to the Federation Account.

The report also showed that at the end of December, 2020, 51 companies owed the Federation Account N1.32 trillion in unpaid fees, taxes and royalty, down from N2.6 trillion owed by 77 companies at the end of 2019.

A further breakdown showed that oil production for 2020 was 646 million while 39.16 million barrels was lost to crude oil theft/product losses valued at $44.73 million.

NEITI reported that in 2020, 107.746 million barrels of crude oil valued at $6.7 billion was used in the Direct Sale Direct Purchase programme by NNPC Limited with N106 billion paid as petrol subsidy during the year.

The report also revealed that no crude oil was allocated to the nation’s refineries in 2020 due to lack of capacity to process crude oil.

Speaking at the presentations, the Chairman of NEITI National Stakeholders Working Group (The Board), Mr. Olusegun Adekunle, noted that the 2020 reports would offer insights into the current state and future state of Nigeria’s natural resources.

Adekunle said: “The solid minerals report, on the other hand, reveals the huge gap and immense opportunities that still exist for the sector to become a catalyst for future economic growth and development.

“Lastly, the Fiscal Allocation and Statutory Disbursement Audit educate us on the special provisions made to address critical development issues and signify a major symbol of our unique form of EITI implementation”.

Giving a breakdown of the 2020 Oil and Gas Audit report, the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, described the current debts owed by the companies as collectable revenues that are due to the Federation from the Department of Petroleum Resources and the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Orji explained, “The courageous public disclosure of companies’ liabilities to the Federation by NEITI was in line with its national mandate and in fulfillment of its obligation as a member of the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), and not in any way against the companies.

“NEITI’s disclosure seeks to draw the attention of the oil and gas companies to their obligations to remit all revenues due to the government, especially at this time that government is in dire need of revenues to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure and improve the investment climate in the country”.

He described the companies as the backbone of the industry, adding “Without the companies there will be no industry, no investments and no revenues to remit”.