By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’, FOUC, has intercepted unregistered pharmaceutical products, valued at N192 million and 181 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice worth N171 million among other contraband goods.

The FOUC Comptroller, Mr Ali Ibrahim, made this known to newsmen in Owerri, on Thursday through the Public Relations Officer, of FOUC, Jerry Attah, after displaying the intercepted goods in Owerri.

According to FOUC, some of the locations where the contraband products were intercepted included; Umuikaa/Aba, Akwa-Ibom/Calabar axis among others.

He added that the intercepted contraband goods were with a Duty Paid Value of N529,056,456 million between January 1st and February 28th, 2022.

He said: “640 cartons of unregistered pharmaceuticals worth N192 million, conveyed in a DAF heavy-duty truck and one J5 transit bus was intercepted along the Okada/Benin axis.

“1,650 bales of used clothing valued at N165 million were intercepted along the Umuikaa/Aba road while 181 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice worth over N7.2 million were intercepted along the Akwa-Ibom/Calabar axis.

“2,239 pieces of used pneumatic tyres valued at N4.5 million and 36,000 litres of smuggled petroleum products concealed in polyethene bags, worth N3.6 million.

“Eight exotic vehicles without relevant customs documents including three Toyota Hilux of 2017, 2020 and 2021 models; one Land Cruiser Prado 2016 model; one Toyota Highlander 2014 and one Toyota Venza 2016 model among others.”

However, the FOUC comptroller, thanked the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali, Rtd, and his management team for their “Unwavering support and motivation while commiserating with families and loved ones of four officers who died while on duty. We thank the management of the Nigeria Customs Service led by our Comptroller-General without whom these noteworthy achievements would not have been possible.”