By Gabriel Olawale

The Chairman of Access Bank Plc, Dr Ajoritsedere Awosika has admonished Nigeria to allow women to play an active role in moving the nation forward, says living behind 50 per cent of the population will translate to insignificant progress.

Speaking during the Vanguard Media Limited International Women’s Day Conference 2022, Awosike said that it is illogical to neglect women in decision making when they represent about 50 per cent of the population.

“At the moment, women represent about 49.3 per cent of the Nigerian population. Will anyone say that is not a significant figure? Neglecting 50 per cent of your population in decision making will be to your own detriment because the level of progress will be very slow. What it means is that you have decided that this nation will not move forward.

