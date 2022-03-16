With at least half a dozen awards to his credit, including ECOWAS Youth Ambassador, Top 50 African Entrepreneurs and Young Person of the Year Award (2021), Adedayo Omolade Falusi is one of the young Nigerians contributing positively to improve Nigeria by championing the empowerment of vulnerable members of the society.

A notable livestock farmer, whose My IVAV Farm is a major supplier of organically-bred livestock to households and restaurants across Nigeria, Amb Adedayo Falusi is also pushing the boundary of philanthropy through his FAO Foundation which, since its founding three years ago, has been a bulwark of women’s cause.

Earlier on January 1, 2022, the alumnus of Babcock University had posted on his Instagram page,@amb_adedayofalusi: “Jan 1 Vocational Training for Women and Girls in Oworonshoki in partnership with the Stellar Initiative from Jan 21-23, 2022.”

Another follow-up post also reads: “I’m raising £10,000.00 until 30/01/2022 for FAO Foundation. Can you help?”

The vocational training was held as scheduled and at the event, Amb Adedayo Falusi further amplified his opinion that when women are empowered, society gains and poverty is easily defeated.

According to him: “Women constitute more than half of the population of this country and unfortunately, they are marginalised when it comes to issues of economic empowerment. It is, therefore, logical that if we want to improve our society, we have to improve, lift, empower the womenfolk.”

Continuing, he pointed out: “Many single mothers, as well as young girls who are not old enough to be mothers but have been taken advantage of, are loitering the streets without hope and nothing doing.”

FAO Foundation, Amb Adedayo Falusi avowed, is on a mission “to take as many as possible women, especially single mothers off the street by empowering them with business and skills acquisition as well as financial grants for take-off capital.”