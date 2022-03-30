.

By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

In its renewed efforts to bring an end to terrorism, Banditry, Kidnapping and other criminal activities in the northwest, the Nigeria Army 8 Division has commenced a three-day training workshop for its officers of planning and operational cadre in the northwest.

The three-day workshop with the theme ( Planning and Operation a panacea in winning the fight against insurgency and banditry) was aimed at enhancing the operational and planning capability of officers in the fight against insurgency and other criminal activities in the northwest.

In his address at the occasion, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigeria Army Sokoto, major General Uwen U Bassey said the workshop is timely considering the increased activity of criminal elements in the northwest.

” The fight against insurgency and terrorism is a collective effort involving the Armed forces and other security agencies, which requires training of individuals and groups,” says the GOC

” The workshop will provide the necessary tools required in the fight against insecurity in the northwest part of the country ” the GOC averred.

” It also requires a societal approach as the country is fighting criminals and saboteurs from different directions, Militancy in the Niger Delta, Insurgency in the births East and Banditry and kidnapping in the northwest “

The GOC, however, commended the Chief of Army Staff General Faruku Yahaya for his leadership style and his renewed effort to equip the Nigerian Army with a v to conform with other defence forces across the globe.

Participants in the three-day workshop were drawn from the Army and its sister security agencies from Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi states

Various papers were presented at the workshop on a leadership role, counter-terrorism operations in focus, intelligence management and sharing in a Divergent operating environment and operation code-named Hadarin Dani in perspective.

Other papers to be presented at the workshop are legal obligations and human rights in the conduct of operations, Anti banditry operations in perspective and inter Agency cooperation an imperative to counter insurgency and terrorism

” the operations Planning Cadre 2022 will develop and improve the planning capability of officers of junior leadership in the Northwest as well as enhance operational strategies.”