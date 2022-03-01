By Gabriel Olawale

The Nigerian Business Coalition Against AIDS (NiBUCAA) supported by Access Bank plc organized a support program for people living with HIV in Lagos state.

Three hundred (300) beneficiaries in attendance from the Association of Network of People Living with HIV in Nigeria (NEPHWAN), Association of Women Living with HIV/AIDS (ASWHAN), and the Association of Positive Youth Living with HIV in Nigeria (APYIN) were provided with Three hundred (300) succor items.

Speaking at the event, the CEO of NiBUCAA, Isaiah Owolabi, emphasized the importance of everyone having access to care and support, free of stigmatization, irrespective of their status. He also assured the associations that NiBUCAA would continually support them in various ways it can, “Investing in health and well-being is a smart investment, and one that the private sector should be involved in. People living with HIV need our support and can live healthy and longer lives if proper care and support is provided. At NiBUCAA, we are committed to supporting the Federal Government in the fight against HIV in Nigeria with more community-based health programs for people living with HIV.”

Funmi Okafor, welfare coordinator, NEPWHAN (Network of People Living with HIV in Nigeria) appreciated NiBUCAA their support in over 10 years and for being a major player in helping the association ensure that people living with HIV have access to quality services and nutritional support. “To NEPWHAN, the health and interests of People Living with HIV (PLHIV) are of utmost importance and priority to us, NiBUCAA understands this and have been of huge support. These palliatives over the years have gone a long way in nurturing health and improving lives. We are grateful.”

Kadiri Oluseyi, Coordinator, Association of Women Living with HIV/AIDS (ASWHAN), Lagos chapter, commended NiBUCAA and Access BANK Plc for this support, she also stressed the importance of the private sector supporting the cause to end AIDs and contributing to the wellbeing of People Living with HIV/AIDS in the state. She encouraged the attendees to ensure their anti-retroviral drugs are taken correctly and consistently, including the need for daily use to keep healthy. Finally, she thanked NiBUCAA for their continuous support and their collaboration in the fight against HIV.

The Nigeria Business Coalition Against AIDS (NiBUCAA) leads over 30 businesses in Nigeria with a commitment to fight the HIV and AIDS pandemic at all levels of intervention within the health system and the private sector workforce.