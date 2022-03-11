By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Institute of Architects, NIA has blamed frequent building collapse in Nigeria on non implementation of extant laws guiding builders in the country.

The President of the Institute, Arc. Enyi Ben-Eboh stated this on Thursday while speaking on the challenges facing building professionals at the NIA 2022 annual retreat titled: Looking Back: So We Can Leap Forward held in Abuja.

Arc. Enyi said the issue of frequent building collapse in Nigeria was worrisome to them in the institute and indeed other professional bodies within the building environment because the laws that regulate building practice exist in the country but implementation of these laws have always been the problem.

He said a lot of the buildings that have collapsed in Nigeria failed because NIA members were never involved from their design to supervision stages, and even when they were involved at the design stage, they were not involved at the supervision stage, leaving such building in the hands of quacks, who have nothing to lose when the buildings eventually collapsed.

‘‘We are not doing enough in terms of protecting our profession. There are challenges the association must take up to protect our image and integrity. The problems are myriad, we need to sit down as professionals to analyze them because it is not good enough after years of training, we compete with people who were not trained.

‘‘Yes, the issue of frequent building collapse is worrisome to us in the NIA and indeed other professional bodies within the building environment that buildings are collapsing even during the construction.

‘‘When building under construction collapse, it speaks volume about many things. It could be about the personnel that were hired to carry out these buildings, or the materials used, could also be level of supervision in conformity to building code in Nigeria.

According to him, part of what they are going to discuss in the three day retreat is how to tame quacks and stop building collapse in the country.

‘‘At this retreat we want to find out what else we can do to assist government make the environment under which buildings are erected are okay. I can tell you that our members are not really involved in a lot of these building that are collapsing , once a lot of clients get approval to build a house, they just go ahead to build, most of the times, they do not have architects supervising the jobs.’’

He appealed to government to make it mandatory that architects should not only design buildings but also supervise them to finish, ‘‘because often times, builders go beyond the original specification and build something else when the architect is no longer there.

The NIA President also called on his members to realize the burden they are carrying and to ensure that the responsibilities on them are well delivered in manner that will bring some succor to the public.

He insisted that no registered architect will put his stamp on a building he knows will collapse and put him into trouble or cause him problem, since his license is his livelihood.

‘‘Each of these buildings that collapse, none of the report has indicted registered professionals; it has been the work of quack architects. A lot of people get an architect to design a building for them but later hire people to supervise tem.’’

In her own remarks, the first vice President of NIA, Architect Bolaji Adeniyi, called on government to ensure that only buildings that were designed by architects were approved and only buildings that have right professionals were allowed to be built and supervised registered professionals.

‘‘We have been talking about failures of buildings, even some collapse from design stage. If design is not properly done by registered professional, you could have defective design that will lead to defective building.

”We want to ensure as leaders in the building industry, the designs of all buildings, the architecture, the mechanical, structural, electrical are done by registered professionals. And that is the cause of the collapses we have all over the country.

‘‘Buildings start with the architect because we are the ones that design the buildings, therefore it is important we ensure that buildings we design do not collapse, which means that the design of a building must be done by a registered professional,’’ she said.

On whether her members were not involved in the collapsed buildings, Adeniji said, ‘‘I make bold to say that we have seen most of the buildings that collapsed were built by non-registered professional.

‘‘We have in our constitution a provision to discipline our members but with the kind of programmes we have, continuous programme on education, we will not allow our members to engage in buildings that will collapse.

‘‘We don’t have power over quacks because they are not our members, however, we continue to advocate that government and private clients should not engage them but should engage professionals because they cannot engage in anything unprofessional.’’

Tech startups receive FG, JICA’s boost

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal government through the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence Robotics (NCAIR), a subsidiary of the National Information Technology Development Agency(NITDA) has partnered Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) to empower Eight indigenous technology Startups through its ‘iHatch’ initiative.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of iHatch incubation on Thursday in Abuja, Director General of NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Abdullahi said the program was meant to realize the digital Nigeria plan.

He explained that the iHatch initiative was designed to train, mentor and empower promising Nigeria tech entrepreneurs.

He affirmed that the programme will boost Nigeria’s wealth creation drive via effective capacity building.

“President Muhammadu Buhari promised to lift 100 million of Nigerians out of poverty, to achieve that the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, formulated that National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy(NDEPS), that policy is the backbone program that provides digital innovation and entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

“At National Information Technology Development Agency(NITDA) part of the implementation of the policy, we are partnering with Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) to see how to create enabling environment, train our startups that can come up with innovative ideas to create wealth and prosperity for our Country. So this initiative named ‘iHatch’ is crafted to identity promising startups with promising ideas. To help, train, mentor, incubate them and for them to turn their ideas into product and services as well as train the startups on how to pitch their ideas to potential investors so that they can get funding”.

In his address, the Japanese Ambassador to Nigerian Amb. Matsunaga Kazuyosh said Japan is committed to promoting digital transformation in Nigeria.

“I believe the biggest asset of Nigeria is not natural resources but human capital. So the Japanese government is now focusing more on not helping the establishment of infrastructures, agriculture, medical and security but also digital transformation and green energy in Nigeria. Innovation is key to promoting digital transformation and green energy. I am very happy that the ‘Ihatch’ programme will inspire Nigerian youths to brush up their innovative ideas and maximise opportunity for empowerment. I hope this programme will contribute to the success of not only the Nigeria market but also global market.

When asked on the overrun impact of the programme on the participants, he explained that, “Important part of the programme will not only bring private sector funding to the startups but also provided training to Nigeria Youths. I believe Nigeria need not only money, technology solutions but the important thing is to provide capacity building for young entrepreneurs that will lead to their success”.

On his part, one of the participants of the initiative, e-Doctor, a digital health startup, Mr Jamil Ahmed in his remarks said the incubation programme will foster better networking among startups and stakeholders.

“This is a great opportunity for networking even among the startups coming from all parts of the country doing works in different aspects so that we can synergize to come up with incredible solutions”.

The iHatch initiative is one of the free intensive technology incubation programmes initiated by NCAIR and its partners to help Nigerian entrepreneurs perfect their business ideas through a series of coaching, lectures and boot camps to generate scalable business model in the country.