CUPP made the statement through it’s national spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ngor Okpala has commended the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere, for his support during the just concluded bye-election in Ngor Okpala State Constituency of Imo State.

The party said the role played by the opposition coalition’s spokesperson and front-runner for the Ideato Federal Constituency seat, Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, cannot be overemphasized.

READ ALSO:Reps reject bill for special seats for women in parliament

Also, the candidate of the party in the area, Hon. Jeff Nwachukwu, said Ugochinyere’s support was attributable to the party’s success in most areas of the constituency.

The leaders were unanimous that Ikenga’s impact was felt immediately he stepped into Ngor Okpala leading to victory in critical areas and energizing the strategic component of the election.

Speaking after the election, Hon. Jeff Nwachukwu, the PDP House of Assembly candidate for the Ngor Okpala State Constituency bye-election, said: “I wish to state categorically and without any iota of equivocation, that with Ikenga’s overwhelming support, we won last Saturday’s election landslide and the entire Imo state knows that.

“As such, it will be ungodly, malicious, and mean-spirited for anybody to even remotely hint or suggest such devious allegations against Ikenga.

“I, therefore, urge all persons of goodwill to disregard such poorly scripted social media fallacies and blatant falsehood, and treat them like the fake news they are.

“We are not ignorant of the machinations of our enemies and those who are evidently threatened by the capacities showcased in Ngor Okpala last Saturday.

“Whatever be the case, Ngor Okpala PDP is proud to be associated with Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and any of our people that meet him should convey our deepest appreciations to him. We owe him a debt of gratitude.”