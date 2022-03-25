.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, under the aegis of ‘SIJ Foundation’ has distributed no fewer than 500 free Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, examination forms to students aspiring to higher institutions of learning in Kwara state.

Speaking at the event, the founder of the foundation, Hon. Abdulwaheed Jimmy Idiagbon said his determination to build a better society by developing the youths and uplifting the vulnerable people in the Ilorin constituency and Kwara state as a whole prompted him to create the veritable platform, through which the aforementioned category of those people can be meaningfully enhanced.

Idiagbon, who is an aspirant for the Federal House of Representatives, Ilorin East/South constituency in the forthcoming 2023 general election, said, “I feel it is necessary to support in building a very safe, secured and prosperous future for the young ones for them to be reckoned with in future.

Idiagbon, whose humanitarian gesture has been widely appreciated by the people before now, was also commended and appreciated by the beneficiaries and their parents, who described education as the bedrock of development.

A chieftain of All Progressive Congress, APC, further disclosed that he has different programmes for all sectors of the society, including supporting the vulnerable, aged, youths, and people living with disabilities.

The beneficiaries who were majorly drawn from Ilorin East and South local government areas of the state received their free forms at the ‘SIJ Foundation’ secretariat in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.