Children in the Slum of Ijora Badia Lagos, painted a 4ft by 40ft painting blue and yellow ) to stand with Ukraine. We feel this is the height of modern day slavery, and we will like to make a painting as they broker peaceful coexistence between Russia and Ukraine from Nigeria.



A not for profit foundation, the Oluwaseun Dania International Foundation, has joined other international organisations to sue for peace and diplomacy warring Ukraine.

The foundation engaged innocent children from Lagos slums who painted the flag of Ukraine and Russia as a form of peaceful coexistence between both countries.

Speaking on the programme, convener of the group, Oluwaseun Dania, said : “No matter the differences between both countries, peace and diplomacy is the only way forward. Ukraine and Russia should embrace peace and diplomacy. They should stop the killings and everything that has to do with violence”.

Asked reasons for engaging children for the campaign, Oluaseun said: ” We align and focus on some of the United Nations SDGs like: No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Life on land, Partnership for the goals.

“In the same vein, Children in the slum are innocent and creative in art, we infuse the creative children to appeal to both countries who understand the universal language of arts to broker for peace in both countries”.