By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The drama between the Chairman of Langtang South local government area, Vincent Venmark, and his Langtang North counterpart, Joshua Ubandoma has taken a new twist as Venmark accuses Ubandoma and other members of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the two local government areas of trying to make Tarokland ungovernable.

It would be recalled that the duo has been engaging in a war of words in the last few days over a confrontation at a Tarok event that took place in Sabon Gida, Langtang South last weekend.

Langtang North and Langtang South are indigenous homes to the Tarok people and Venmark is of the All Progressives Congress, APC while Ubandoma is of the PDP.

Venmark’s claim against the PDP elicited a reaction from the State Publicity Secretary of the Party, John Akans who called for “a mental examination” to be conducted on him.

According to Venmark, “With the avalanche of partisan driven fabrications and falsehood of any imaginable recklessness, trending in the social media, it has become inevitable that I come up with the verifiable truth of the unfortunate episode. Since the perpetrators have taken refuge in the media, all need to know that the regrettable altercation between me and the PDP mob as led by Hon. Ubandoma Joshua Laven, on the 5th March 2022, at the 74th “Resettlement Day” celebrations in Sabon Gida, was a sheer premeditated act to disrupt the occasion and portray the Torah people as a divided nation and much more.

“Thank God, they didn’t succeed, as the event still went ahead and generated the best of donations, laughter, and friendship to last a lifetime. We underestimated the desperation of these pathetic persons masquerading as PDP stalwarts. We didn’t envisage that they will want to forcefully turn a community event into a PDP rally as they did. We told him in unequivocal terms that the “Resettlement Day” event was the wrong venue for him to escalate the Langtang North LGC Chairmanship tussle.

“I sincerely apologize to our esteemed guests at the “Resettlement Day”, The Taroh Nation; Taroh Elders Forum, N.I.O, and the Joint Traditional Council. My good citizen of Langtang South LGA, trustworthy supporters, and our great and dependable leader of the Rescue Team, Governor Simon Lalong, and my Party the All Progressives Congress, over the ruinous Ubandoma’s led thuggery…”

It was gathered that the said free for a fight at the event put it on hold for over two hours as guests scampered for safety.

Meanwhile, the State PDP Publicity Secretary, John Akans in a statement said, “Our attention has been drawn to a thuggery show of violence by one Vincent Venmark of the APC, a supposed Chairman of Langtang South Local Government Council, even though we are not surprised at the actions of the imposed Chairman because he is a well-known case of mental disorder… As a party, we have long questioned all these APC leaders’/mental acuity considering their level of arrogance, corruption, and confusion being displayed every day without recourse.

“Indeed Venmark and the APC have already outlived their usefulness to themselves and the people and have become an embarrassing liability to the people of Plateau State. This action of a traitor without any iota of political integrity but an outstanding turncoat of a shameless filth columnist in a leadership position is a disappointment and disgrace to any right-thinking human being.

“We at this point call on Governor Simon Lalong and all his political appointees to consciously and without hesitation go for mental health test to make sure they are truly fit to be trusted with leadership responsibility in the State has demonstrated that they are all rascals who have woefully failed to be responsible leaders for the past seven years. A typical example of misfit is the recent actions of the appointed chairman of Langtang South which was displayed to the disgust of the crowd during the famous Resettlement day celebration in Sabon Gida, Langtang South…

“It is too early for Vincent to forget the discipline and integrity implanted in him by our great party the PDP. We however advise him to be cautious because what happened to him on the field that day, clearly shows the Langtang south people have spoken their minds.”