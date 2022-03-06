.

By Sola Ogundipe

TOWARDS mitigating the impact of endometriosis on the lives of adolescent girls and women in Nigeria, the diagnosis of the condition is being simplified in order to make it more accessible to all medical doctors.

Endometriosis is the abnormal growth of endometrial tissue similar to that which lines the interior of the uterus but in a location outside of the uterus. It leads to pain, bowel discomfort, infertility, and other adverse effects in patients.

Disclosing this during a media chat on endometriosis awareness activities of the ESGN for 2022, the patron of the Endometriosis Support Group of Nigeria, ESGN, Dr Abayomi Ajayi, said a paper written by the ESGN on this approach, falls in line with the position a new global guideline introduced by the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology, ESHRE.

Ajayi, who is the Medical Director/CEO, Nordica Fertility Centre, Lagos, Asaba, and Abuja, explained that although the aim of ESHRE is to promote interest in, and understanding of, reproductive biology and medicine, hence everyone. taps into it, hence it is global in nature.

“Laparoscopy is no longer essential for diagnosis because not all doctors have access to it. Besides, it is invasive and many unnecessary procedures are being done, so they are changing the diagnosis.

Our position is that we can do clinical diagnosis, and we have published a paper on this even before the ESHRE brought out their own guideline, and what we wrote was in line with what they brought out.

“We know that it normally takes about 8-12 years now in the lab, but now we are trying to make it easier. What we (ESGN) wrote about was the clinical diagnosis of endometriosis that should be promoted in Africa, since laparoscopy is not easily accessible. It involves going back to the basics.

“What ESHRE is trying to do is to bring the diagnosis of endometriosis not only to the very high-level diagnosis but to what every doctor can do. So, as a doctor, when you have that suspicion, you can also examine the patient, and you can resort to ultrasound or MRI, if a patient has endometriosis, you can pick it up. Further, Ajayi said there was also an empirical treatment that enables the patient to be given some empirical drugs.

“If there is relief from the drugs, 50-60 per cent of the chances will be that such patient has endometriosis. If NSAIDS and other contraceptives are combined for three months, one also be almost certain that what you are dealing with is endometriosis, so you can start treatment, especially for the adolescents.”

Ajayi said that the ESGN was beginning to see that a lot was being missed in adolescents, so now the focus would be on adolescents. “We have been doing that indirectly anyway by going to the secondary schools because that is where endometriosis starts.”

He stressed that the development was one of the motivations for the ESGN to team up with the Nigeria Institute for Medical Research, NIMR, to investigate the causes and extent of painful periods among secondary school girls in Lagos.

“We wanted to do that study to know what is the percentage of schoolgirls that have the symptoms of endometriosis that we can start looking at what to tell them.

Endometriosis is not curable, and if you have a diagnosis and treatment on time, it can help you to shape your decision making about the condition.”

According to Ajayi, it would help those affected to understand what they can do to have a better quality of life. “All these are being looked at in the new guideline,’ he remarked.

On the plans for the 2022 Endometriosis Awareness Month, he said that the World Endo March, the global organization has chosen the theme ‘Speak Out ‘.

“It is a clarion call for people living with endometriosis to tell their stories about the condition with the hope of getting governments across the globe to take affirmative action to drive policies to enhance the lives of women living with endometriosis.

“This year’s theme is also aimed at helping other women who may be living in silence, denial, or ignorance about the condition.”

He said in January, in furtherance of the resolve to create awareness among adolescent females, ESGN announced its annual Secondary Schools Essay Competition now covering schools in Lagos, Delta state, and the FCT.

“This year we are raising the bar a notch higher by adding a special award to the school of the 1st prize apart from the individual prize money

“Also in furtherance of our desire to raise awareness among government in the country we have reached out to the First Ladies of Lagos and Delta states with the view of soliciting their support to champion the cause in the various states.

“We believe that these partnerships will help shape the workplace and school policies that may see better support for women living with endometriosis

On the 26th of March, the annual digital hangout ” Speak Out” 2022 will hold.

The event will feature a cross-section of women living with endometriosis sharing their stories for a global audience. Medical practitioners will also provide perspectives to the management of the condition.

Later in the year in June, the African Endometriosis International Conference will hold under the auspices of the African Endometriosis Foundation co-founded by ESGN alongside other groups on the African continent.