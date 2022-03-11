Ochudo Ayi, architect, personal development and reinvention expert, public speaker and a certified life coach is author of a new book titled The Ultimate Guide To Transformational Personal Retreats.

She told pressmen in Lagos that the book is written for those who desire a major shift from where they are to where they would like to be. “It will help readers to reach deep down and find the answers that quietly sit within their spirits, waiting for when the reader will quieten down long enough to hear what their spirits are saying.

“The book addresses Eight (8) LIFE AREAS (Spiritual and service to God, health, family and relationships, finances, career and occupation, personal growth and development, purpose and Legacy), as the main critical areas that are used to measure one’s progress in life.

“It also contains several trigger questions (which happen to be my favorite part) per category to jumpstart your retreat; it is easy to use and designed to be used as often as necessary.

This book is for those who feel like taking a break from the hustle and bustle of life to rejuvenate and recalibrate, those who may need direction and clarity, those who are overwhelmed with many unanswered questions or have found spending time alone to be found it boring and unproductive.

A portion of the sales of this book goes to charity.”

The book is packaged and published by Worital. And Ayi had this to say about the platform, “Worital is an author’s delight. It is a premium publishing outfit that offers a comprehensive package to authors and aspiring authors. Their solutions are innovative and modern and the advisory the offer help to promote and grow the authors influence and exposure. Keep up the good work Worital.”

Ayi said she authored this book because she wanted to guide millions of people who like herself, require moments of quiet and deep reflection in other to detox, rejuvenate, draw inspiration and clarity for the next phases of their lives.

She believes the book first educates about the origin and history of retreats. It tells of the different kinds of retreats and the benefits, “then it takes you on a gratitude walk in order to refresh your memory and set you in a feel-good mood. In that state, you are able to reach more deeply into your soul to listen.

“Your retreat gradually progresses to the deep reflection phase using the 8 critical areas by which success is measured as a guide. This phase helps break down my thoughts and beliefs around each of the life areas. Each life area has a set of trigger questions to help jumpstart the reflection phase.

The reflection phase is followed by the decision making phase captured in the moving forward chapter where the discoveries and revelations made can now be broken down into decisions, plans and goals.

“Reminders on the need for accountability and focus finish off the book and hopefully opens the door to a new chapter in the life of the reader. It is an easy-to-read book and can be finished on a plane ride from Nigeria to the United Kingdom.”

This is not the first book she has authored. It is however, the first she published. Before now, she had authored 3 books that are currently at different degrees of completion and she can’t wait to share those projects with the world soon.

On what’s next for her upon the launching of the book. She says, “sell a million copies or more hahaha, impact a million lives, develop more resources that can help millions of people embark on their own journeys of self-rediscovery and reinvention in such a way that lives and results are transformed, be it (corporate and individuals).”

On who she sees as mentors she said, ” have a few mentors but I will mention Prof Eyitayo Lambo because of his direct influence in helping me come up with this book. It was in his mentorship programme I began to see how my life’s experiences were actually resources.”