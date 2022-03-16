By Victoria Ojeme, and Ezra Ukanwa

Staff of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, NEPZA, under the aegis of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, Tuesday, called on the Federal Government, FG, to review the salary structure as well as the Condition of Service of the agency.

The NEPZA unit chairman of ASCSN, Comrade Samari Yakubu, who stood as the frontline convener of the plight of staff of NEPZA regarding review of Salary and work conditions, stated that it has since been over 12 years since the salary structure of the agency was reviewed and it was time for the management to review the salary of workers and modify work conditions.

Yakubu made this call when the workers staged a peaceful protest at the front of NEPZA’s office, in Abuja.

He stated that seeing the economic state of the nation, the staff of NEPA are not finding convenience as they can hardly feed or attend to issues bothering pecuniary attention in their respective homes as a result of poor salary structure of the agency.

Yakubu, while commending the Managing Director of NEPZA, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba on his various achievements since his emergence as MD of NEPZA, stated that he needed to take the plight of the NEPZA staff to top regulatory bodies in other to modify the current situation of staff welfarism.

Hear him: “We entire staff of NEPZA here this morning deemed it necessary and very important that we celebrate you because you have demonstrated capacity and ability to take NEPZA to the next level.

“It has been demonstrated in the last economic meeting held in Lagos where the people that matters in the industry graced the occasion and the opening of an edifice.

“He has shown that he’s a class on his own. He has shown that he has the social capital to deliver on all what he has promised. When he came here, we had me a meeting with him and he promised that his priorities are staff welfare and so far, so good he has done what’s on the surface. You take for instance the issue of examination that used to be a nightmare in NEPZA.

“On the issue of allowances, as I am talking to you, we don’t any outstanding allowance. The debt he met of over 1.3billion, he has cleared everything. He has declared NEPZA security service. Equally he has established the first of its kind in Africa: Free Zone Institutes. These are credible achievements and we must celebrate him.

“we are not here to condemn but if he has done anything commendable, we will condemn. If he has done anything commendable, we will commend. We are commending our own now. We are appreciating him. The entire staff of the union member executives said we’re happy with you. We are celebrating you. We appreciate all what you have been doing.

“It is on this note that we have seen your social capital, what you have demonstrated in the last stakeholder meeting in Lagos. We went to beg of you sincerely, because we believe as Oliver Twist we will always demand for more.

“What we are begging of you now, by God’s grace, God will give you the capacity to deliver if you do that by God’s grace we are going to pray for you if you have this our new salary reviewed and condition of service. The staff said to you that we should beg of you because we are hungry and we are starving because our service is poor is obsolete.

“It cannot stand the test of time, $1 is N578 today. The last time we reviewed salary was about 12 years ago so, sir, please. As a father of this organisation and you have demonstrated that you have passion for staff welfare, we are begging you.”

Responding to their requests, Managing Director of NEPZA, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba apologised for the poor working condition they found themselves, also promising that the salary review would be initiated as soon as possible.

“As for your salary and conditions of service honestly, what do I say? I I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry for you guys. I’m sorry if you’ve been earning the same thing for 10 years without change, you know it’s a pity and the dedication you still show to your job shows that you are committed.

“We are doing everything to ensure that we review that salary structure, indeed. Our chairman, he’s also a member of that committee to make sure that we get it right. We’ve gotten to the stage where we have put it together and we’ve sent it to the authorities and we will continue to follow up. 10 years without any review is not constitutional.

“You know so, so I’m sure our bosses will listen to us. Those who are in charge of salaries and wages will listen to us. We will continue to impress it upon them that there is a need for us to have a second look at the conditions of service for NEPZA staff.

“We are doing a lot hitherto, you see, NEPZA is a quiet place. We don’t shout about what they do. The contributions we make to the national economy that we can see in terms of revenue generation, we must let people know that we’re a revenue generating organisation even though it could be better. And by the time we have all the supports, and we galvanize everything we can in terms of resources, we should be able to times ten what we are generating for government now with more dedication, more hardwork.

“I think they will listen to us. So don’t worry, and I can see there are so many prayer warriors. Some of us are no pastors, we will also join in the prayers. So continue to pray. I’m sure tomorrow, there will be light after this tunnel – dark tunnel, in terms of your welfare. So don’t worry, don’t worry. We will do something about it”, Adesugba assured.