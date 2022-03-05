By Haruna Aliyu

Kebbi state Ministry of Animals Health Husbandry and Fisheries, Saturday, announced the outbreak of avian influenza also known as bird flu in two local government areas of Kebbi state.

Speaking to journalists in his office in Birnin Kebbi,the commissioner ministry for animals health Aminu Garba Dangida said that two paulteries have been affected by the diseases in the affected local governments, according to him a team of veterinarians including officials of the ministry of health and environment mobilised to the affected places samples were taken and the results returned positive.

Upon receipt of the confirmation of the birdsflu Senator Bagudu approved the immediate fumigation of all the livestock markets and paulteries across the state to contain the outbreak and its spread which he said he a disease of the birds and animals but if not properly contained can be transferred to human beings “i urge the people of Kebbi state not to panic as the outbreak has been put under control and training is going on how to eradicate it in the state.

He disclosed that,Kebbi state government under Bagudu is committed to the health of both birds, animals and humans as facilities have been made available to ensure members of the public are fed with good and healthy meat and birds adding that fumigation will continue in state until all birds and other diseases are contained he said.

Similarly the state epimidiologist and disease reporting officer of the ministry of animals health, husbandry and fisheries Doctor Ahmad Muhammad Aliyu said that,the team visited the affected place took samples which was sent to National laboratory reference center in Gbom jos platue state and the results returned positive,he described the disease as a severe one as it can affect birds and human beings and kill both humans and birds,he mentioned water fawls,dogs, and pigs who can carry it for the rest of their lives as they don’t show signs of the disease,he advised members of the public to stop direct contact with affected birds as they can transfer it to humans and could cause death.

He stated that, the outbreak has been contained as the affected paulteries in the two local governments have been fumigated including all the live birds markets and livestock “people should not panic but take precautionary measures by avoiding contacts with birds and ensuring affected are separated from none affected ones.

Dr Ahmad added that, sensitisation are on going to ensure the outbreak stops without spilling to other local governments and paultry farms in Kebbi state,he thanked Senator Bagudu for his quick intervention.