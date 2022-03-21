*As Jackson denies allegations

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A youth advocacy group, Niger Delta Youth Movement, NDYM, has removed Comrade Joe Jackson as its national president over alleged abuse of office.

The National Public Relations Officer of the Movement, Comrade Boboye Peretu, disclosed this in a statement entitled “Notice of removal from office as the national President”, made available to newsmen on Sunday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

Peretu noted that Joe Jackson was removed from office, during the NDYM National Executive Council meeting held last week in Owerri, the Imo State capital, stressing that he (Jackson) was mildly reprimanded and warned on several occasions, but he was

bent on observing the constitution in breach.

He also noted that the deputy National President Amutadi Uba Tega, however, has been nominated to take over the position in acting capacity in accordance with the movement’s constitution.

He stressed, “Comrade Joe Jackson National President of Niger Delta Youth Movement has consistently abused the constitution of and desecrated the high office of the President.

“Concerned members of the National Executive Council had no alternative than to invoke section 11 (a) of the Movement’s Constitution at Owerri, Imo State Capital and subsequently removed him from office as the National President of the Niger Delta Youth Movement NDYM”,

Peretu listed the reasons for Jackson’s removal from office to include his alleged refusal and neglect to call for a National Executive Council meeting for more than one year, inspite of appeals from National Officers to do so.

“Comrade Joe Jackson confiscated the Movement’s official vehicle and has refused to release same for official use of the Movement for more than two (2) years.

“He forged and authored a letter to total E & P Nigeria Limited, Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt, Rivers State purporting that it was the NEC that approved the composition of Egi Ward/Clan Executive when he knew that it was/is the duty of the State and Local Government Executive to oversee the activities of a Ward/Clan. This is contrary to section 17 (a) of the constitution

“Also Comrade Joe Jackson forged and authored a letter to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Rivers State Office purporting that it was the NEC that approved that Rivers State elections did not take place when he knew that the content of that letter was false, thereby bringing the entire movement into disrepute.

“Premised on the above, the Deputy National President Comrade Amutadi Uba Tega shall serve in acting capacity as the National President.”, Peretu stated.

But when contacted Jackson said the allegations were baseless stressing, “I am just hearing that some people had an illegal meeting in Owerri and come up with those allegations. The constitution provides that I am supposed to call for meeting.

“They cannot substantiate the allegation that I confiscated the official bus. I had told them many times that we had meetings that the Bus was accidented. But none of them has ever said okay come and show us since you said the Bus was accidented. The Bus is still at the mechanic at Deeper Life Road, off Idoro Road.

“Then they said I wrote a letter to the NDDC. I have demanded for a proof, but I have not seen that done.They also said I have not been calling for meetings, I have called for meetings several times and they refused to attend”

Comrade Jackson pointed out that however no committee was set up to investigate the allegations against him, adding that if the allegations were proven, two-thirds of the members must sit and endorse his removal in accordance with the constitution.

“But they didn’t do that. So I am still the National President of the movement until when all these allegations are proven”, Jackson asserted.