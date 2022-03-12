By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has assured the Rivers State Government that it would redeem her 50 per cent financial obligation to the Eastern Bypass dual carriage road project commissioned in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Interim Administrator of NDDC, Efiong Akwa, said at the inauguration of the road where the NDDC corporate headquarters is located that the commission would release the money as soon as its 2022 budget is released.

Governor Nyesom Wike was disappointed that NDDC was yet to remit their counterpart fund for the project, expressing hope that the fund would be remitted soon as promised.

Akwa said, “NDDC’s counterpart fund for the construction of this important road is already captured in the 2022 budget. As a responsible corporate citizen, we are committed to keeping our promise.

“We will always partner with the state governments of the region to deliver quality projects, as evident in what we are witnessing today, for the benefit of the people of this great region.”

Wike reiterated that Rivers government would continue to implement projects “that will improve the lives of Rivers residents,” affirming that more projects will be awarded and commissioned before leaving office.

