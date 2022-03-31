By Funmi Ajumobi

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission For Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has hinted that the NCFRMI does not have an Act yet but a bill awaiting presidential assent.

She expressed that it is currently in its final phase and would be assented to soonest by President Muhammadu Buhari, whom she said is so passionate about the plights of the vulnerable ones in society.

Ibrahim disclosed this in Lagos on Wednesday when she engaged some selected media personnel where she sought collaboration to further deepen the existing relationship between her commission and the fourth estate of the realm.

According to her, the mandate of the commission is to become a leading, world-class humanitarian organisation, with effective and sustainable solutions for all persons of concern, and to achieve the mandate, the Commission adopted the following strategy to achieve its mandate; “strengthening of internal framework, streamlining of existing data, standardized digitalization, sustainable and durable solution, and strategic partnership for resource mobilization”.

She added that the strategic project drivers of the commission’s vision are at varying stages of implementation like the NCFRMI Project Zero Hunger initiative, which is a project aimed at bringing immediate relief to vulnerable Persons of Concern and their families facing food insecurity.

According to her, It incorporates a whole-of-society and whole-of-systems approach to providing assistance and support to Persons of Concern and is also developed to help streamline and enhance the accessibility, distribution and availability of food and non-food items, thereby eliminating waste and duplication of efforts that were evident in the previous means of distribution.

Others are Project Skill Up, which is designed to train selected persons of concern across trades such as carpentry, welding and others. The Commissioner who took time to reel out all she has been doing reiterated the Commission’s commitment to strengthen the collaboration among all stakeholders and to ensure a concerted effort in providing support and assistance to Persons of Concern in Nigeria.