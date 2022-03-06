.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The National Consultative Front, NCF, has adopted the African Democratic Congress, ADC, for the South East region, as an alternative political party to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2023 elections.

The decision was taken yesterday in Owerri, by the group led by South East Chairman of NCF, Dave Obi Ezeigwe.

Their reason was that both the APC and the PDP, should be blamed for the economic hardship facing Nigerians. They added that the two political parties have mortgaged the lives of present and forthcoming generations.

According to NCF, “The National Consultative Front, NCF, is a pro-democracy organisation with the sole purpose of restoration of people based good governance in Nigeria.

“The NCF is a coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Labour Unions, Trade Unions, Professional Groups, Youth Groups, Women Groups, Religious Organizations, Community Based Organizations etc committed to and support any political party with people’s oriented programs, manifesto and willingness to Lead Nigeria out of our present pathetic situation characterized with, hardship, abject poverty, insecurity and political abracadabra.

“Given the present situation of our failing dear Country – Nigeria, every patriotic Nigerian especially the professional bodies, Labour and Trade Unions, Artisans, Religious Leaders and Traditional Institutions must rise to the challenges facing the Nigerian Nation today occasioned by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and their cohort the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has mortgaged the lives of the present and forthcoming generations.”

“On this note, therefore, NCF of the SouthEast after deep consideration of opportunities in ADC do hereby adopt ADC as the vehicle and credible Party to savage Nigeria in 2023 therefore formerly adopts the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the credible alternative and better option to deliver Nigeria from the present economic hardship which the Nigerian masses are going through.

“Consequent upon the above, we, therefore, call on other meaningful Nigerians, Professional bodies, Labour & Trade Unions, Artisans, Religious Leaders, Traditional Institutions and Businessmen, especially of the SouthEast Zone and Nigeria at large to do all it takes to wrestle out Power from both the PDP and APC through ADC come 2023,” NCF said.