Says Judgment of lower Court did not address issue of ownership of property in dispute

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has gone to the appeal court over an ongoing and upskill battle in its bid to recover its property popularly known as Murjanatu house.

NBTE still alleged that the building in contention was illegally occupied by D.B. Mangal.

A statement issued to Vanguard by the NBTE explained that the Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property has in 2009 declared that the property belonged to the NBTE.

“The Honourable Minister for Education has in 2021 granted approval to the NBTE to recover the property with the help of the Security agencies.”However, the recovery process was allegedly thwarted by D.B. Mangal by the use of thugs.

“The dispute has resulted in several suits, one of which was instituted by D. B. Mangal, claiming his fundamental human rights has been breached in the process of the NBTE trying to recover the property.”

“The Court gave judgement on the 28th February 2022 on D. B. Mangal’s suit, which was in his favour.”

“To set the records straight, the Judgment of the Court did not in any way address the issue of ownership of the property in dispute.”

“The NBTE has instructed its Lawyers to immediately file an appeal against the Judgment of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja.”

“The beauty of our Judicial system is that a party not satisfied with the Judgment of the Lower Court can seek redress or relief from the higher Court.”

” It should be noted that the suit instituted against D. B. Mangal by the NBTE is still pending and Judgment has not been delivered.”

“The notice to appear was issued on Friday to appear Monday, barely one working day notice which in our opinion was not fair.”

Prof . Idris Bugaje, Executive Secretary of the NBTE, in a statement, stated that

“The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has been involved in an ensuing battle, in its bid to retrieve its property, situated at plot 445 Maitama, Abuja, which had hitherto been illegally occupied by Messrs. D.B. Mangal Limited.”

“Sequel to a petition submitted by our above named Board, The Special Presidential Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property had in 2019 declared that the property rightfully belongs to the NBTE. The Honourable Minister for Education had in 2021 granted approval, for the NBTE to recover the said property with the aid of the relevant Security agencies.”

“The NBTE had accordingly engaged the services of security agencies and proceeded, to recover the NBTE PROPERTY PLOT 445 MAITAMA, ABUJA on NOVEMBER 11, 2021. However, the recovery efforts were thwarted by D.B. Mangal Limited and their thugs, through brazen acts of brigandage.”

“The ensuing dispute has resulted in several litigations. One of which was instituted by D. B. Mangal Limited, wherein it is claiming that its fundamental human rights had been breached in the process of the NBTE trying to recover our property. The Court gave a ruling on the 28th February 2022, in respect of the suit filed by D. B. Mangal Limited. The ruling of the Court was made in favour of D. B. Mangal Limited.”

“To set the records straight, the Judgment of the Court did not in any way address the issue of ownership of the property in dispute. The NBTE has accordingly instructed its Lawyers, to immediately file an appeal against the ruling at the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja. The beauty of our judicial system is that a party that is not satisfied with the decision of a Court, can seek redress or relief from a higher Court. It should equally be noted that the suit instituted against D. B. Mangal Limited by the NBTE is still pending for which Judgment is yet to be delivered.”

