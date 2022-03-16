Lagos—In commemoration of the year 2022 International Women’s Day, consumer packaged goods company and member of Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, CCHBC, Nigerian Bottling Company, NBC, has partnered Charitable Network for Community Empowerment, CHANCE, Foundation, to reaffirm its commitment to women empowerment in Nigeria.

The community intervention celebration comprise a conference at the University of Lagos, which empowered over 600 women and students with important skills and knowledge for thriving in their businesses, careers and life with an outreach programme where over 100 women traders and street sweepers were provided food items.

Other highlights from the event included free health screening for breast and cervical examination, blood pressure, among others.

Speaking, Country Legal Director, NBC, Abiodun Peters, exposed the participants to actionable tactics on how women can overcome the limits of stereotypes to attain their full potential.

Also speaking, Founder of CHANCE, Olajumoke Saliu, said: “At CHANCE, we remain committed to social impact in Nigeria, and we are truly grateful for collaborations like this as they provide an avenue for women to come together to celebrate each other and discuss the challenges women face as well as ways to navigate these problems.”