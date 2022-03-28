By Henry Ojelu

The Nigerian Bar Association Section of Business Law, NBA-SBL has entered into a partnership with the Nigeria Exchange Limited, NGX, and the Institute of Directors, IoD, to deepen corporate government with the launch of Corporate Governance Triangle, CGT.

Speaking during the launch of CGT last week, NBA-SBL Chairman, Ayuli Jemide said the Corporate Governance Triangle is yet another endeavor by the NBA-SBL to work with other first-class institutions to improve the business environment in Nigeria.

“The Corporate Governance Triangle is however a bit unique as compared to other past efforts. Firstly, the participating institutions (NGX, IOD and NBA-SBL) are all private sector led. This falls in line with the NBA-SBL’s new thrust under my helm of engaging the private sector institutions in more productive ways.

“The second unique feature of this Triangle is that each institution comes with assets that complete the triangle. This comes home clearer when we realize that NGX seats on one angle of the triangle as an umbrella for shareholders of the major companies in Nigeria.

“The triangle therefore has the owners of these companies as major stakeholders. The IOD is seated at the second angle of the triangle as a warehouse for directors who play a key role of piloting the companies and representing the interest of the shareholders.

“The third edge of the triangle is NBA-SBL who represents the community of business lawyers in Nigeria – we business lawyers are the gatekeepers who advise shareholders and directors on a routine basis on matters pertaining to corporate governance. “

NGX Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Temi Popoola, noted that corporate governance was a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity.

According to him, good corporate governance ultimately brings about greater transparency and trust in the Nigerian capital market and positions the market on a strong pedestal as a leading capital market in the region.

He is optimistic that the CGT will further boost good business practices in Nigeria.

“NGX is delighted to collaborate with IoD Nigeria and NBA-SBL on the establishment of the CGT.

“We look forward to working closely with our colleagues in these highly-reputed organisations to formulate and implement initiatives that will further raise the bar on corporate governance standards and practice in Nigeria,” Popoola said.

IoD Nigeria President, Dr Ije Jidenma, described the partnership as strategic, saying the institutions would maximise value from the collaboration.

“We have a lot in common and the country will be better for it if we work together to advance the corporate governance cause. We are stronger working together and speaking with one voice,” she said.

Executive Secretary, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Shuaibu Ahmed, described the CGT as “a step in the right direction”.

He said: “The FRC greatly welcomes the creation of this Corporate Governance Triangle and make bold to say that it’s a step in the right direction towards ensuring that Nigeria rises to become one of the most economically transformed nations due to healthy corporate governance best practices.”

According to him, a collaboration like this is greatly encouraged to ensure that seemingly complex corporate governance issues are addressed and feedback obtained and shared with relevant regulatory authorities and stakeholders for business-friendly policy reforms.”

“The future of our country demands all professionals to ensure good governance through enhancing management and accountability and ultimately reduce corruption and thus implicitly address poverty.

“I therefore, encourage that the three entities ensure that this agreement is sustained into the foreseeable future and I know this will set a pace for other stakeholders in birthing similar relationships.