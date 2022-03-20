Prof Anunobi

*Says library understaff, can’t meet expectations now

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Chief Executive Officer of the National Library of Nigeria, Prof. Chinwe Veronica Anunobi, has lamented the current state of the national asset, saying it was on the verge of shutting down due to paucity of funds and lack of adequate personnel to handle some key responsibilities.

The national librarian, who said the library was operating with 2001 staff in 2013, regretted that the staff number had reduced by 500, a development she said, was making its operation difficult.

Besides, Prof. Anunobi said the National Library was grossly underfunded, saying the poor funding was making it difficult to purchase most materials needed for 21st Century libraries.

Speaking to Vanguard in Abuja, the Chief Librarian, who noted that before now, the main mindset of establishing the library was “just to collect and preserve materials and believing that people will just come and read”, said “but with the new assets and new methods of looking for resources, the National Library has changed with its new strategic goal.”

The new strategic goal, she said, was “collecting, building and informing citizenry through the collection of resources, processing and disseminating, leveraging on ICT.”

“That is what we are doing, to see that we are moving with the trend and the way people will want us to move and deliver the services,” she said.

Anunobi also lamented the dilapidated structure and location of the corporate headquarters of the National Library of Nigeria, saying it was hindering its smooth operations.

She called for immediate rejuvenation of staff, saying such was needed for the National Library to perform to the expectations of people looking up to it for knowledge development.

Regretting the depleting number of staff of the library, Prof. Anunobi said, “Let them rejuvenate the staff, by at least 500, and then we will take it from there.”

“We move from 1000 to 590, so if you give me back the 500, then I will now begin to work with it. Can you have a library and only one staff there? Is it possible?

“We were opening branches because that is the mandate of the National Library, that we should open branches all over the country,that every state should have a branch. We were having 24 branches before and we move to 33 and still managing with the little staff we have,”she said.

Açcording to her,”Instead of leaving the library without having it opened, we just post one staff and say go and be there as a librarian and everything there. Not only that,we have to police that library security wise.”

“We have to clean the library but where are the resources? She asked.

Emphasising on the state of the library, Anunobi said,” Let us look at the structure,33 branches all over the country and up to 50 percent of them with prototype buildings. That is what this country has invested. And these buildings are stocked with resources but the challenge we have that may look as if we are not leaving up to expectation is that the mindset,the resources, packaging methods, the desire or retrieval methods,the way people will want to have it is changing.”

” And when it is changing and the National Library is not moving with that speed of light, to change the format of delivery or the format of services,some people may tend to draw back but that does not mean that we are not doing what we are supposed to do because taking statistics,we have seen that people are really enjoying what we are doing because we are doing what we are supposed to do,”she added.

She hinted on the new strategy the library would adopt to woo the reading public to its fold.

“We want to start doing publicity, creating the awareness for the new generation knowing full well that the mandate of the National Library has not changed, but the method of delivering the service has changed because of the mindset of people.

“That is also why we want to digitize our resources. Before now,we were running what we called in our professional parlance as armchair libraryship.

” Unlike before where you sit there and people would come to you, now you rather go to the people,create aware6 on services that will attract them to come to to you,”she further said.

She denied that the materials in the National Library were obsolete.

“No,our materials are not obsolete. They may not be at the location or the form people will want them,”she said, adding:” It is unfortunate that people do not know the challenges of the National Library.

“The other aspect is information lilteracy. People are information illiterate,they don’t know how to go about what they want. So,our resources are not obsolete although we have not been able to acquire as much as we should to serve the Nigerian public but we are not doing badly.

“We have not been able to acquire the electronic resources that we should acquire,like journals for the Nigerian public in the areas of reading, learning and research because we are serving not only the low level of the educated but also the high level of educated public. We don’t have money to acquire electronic and data resources,they are very expensive. We tried to approach TETFund but they said it’s not within their mandate.

“We wanted to acquire these resources like the e-Library USA which acquired these resources and subscribed to the general public. We don’t even have the money to acquire these resources,”she said.

Noting that,”We are getting a lot of resources”, Anunobi however regretted that “but the personnel to process them are not there.”