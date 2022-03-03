.

he ruling All Progressives Congress APC has announced the reconstitution of its 20 sub-committees ahead of its March 26 National Convention.

According to a document signed by the National Secretary, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the party,

most of the sub-committees are headed by state governors.

The sub-committees are to be inaugurated on Monday.

In the reconstituted list issued Thursday in Abuja, the APC dropped a former Minister of Interior, General. Abdulrahman Dambazau from the membership of its Security and Protocol sub-committee. In the earlier list, the former minister was Deputy Chairman of the sub-committee which is headed by Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello.

It also dropped the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama from the Chairmanship of the sub-committee on Accreditation of Volunteers, Diplomats, Diaspora and Observers, replacing him with the Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Also, Kashifu Inuwa no longer chairs the sub-committee on Digital Communications as he has now been replaced by Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The membership of the sub-committees has also been expanded to accommodate more members, with most of the committees doubling their initial numbers.

The Central Planning Committee has the full complement of the 12-man CECPC while the Secretariat Support Committee has a 7-man team, the Accreditation Committee has 41 members even as other committees are made up of 40 members each.

The Screening Committee is under the chairmanship of Gov. Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq and Barr. Emmanuel Chikwu Emeka as Secretary; the Screening Appeal Committee is headed by Governor Hope Uzodinma and Barr. Shuaibu Aruwa SAN as Secretary and Election Committee is headed by Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun while Governor Bello Masari will serve as Election Appeal Committee chairman.

The Legal Committee is headed by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN, the governor of Zamfara State heads Accommodation Committee while Venue/Decoration/Site Servicing Committee has Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State as chairman and Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State heads Transport/Logistics Committee.

Other committees are Media/Publicity with Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as chairman, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State heads the Security/Protocol Committee while the Accreditation Committee has Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as chairman, Entertainment/Welfare Committee has Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase as chairman and the Medical Sub-committee is headed by Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State.

Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahaya is to chair Budget Committee, Finance Committee is to be steered by Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State and Convention Legacy and Rapporteur Committee has Bornu State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum as chairman.

“Party members are enjoined to disregard all previous communications on this matter”, said Akpanudoedehe.

Vanguard News Nigeria