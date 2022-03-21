.

* As Senator Sani Musa visits Governor, unfolds his plans for APC

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of Saturday’s National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has urged party leaders, Stakeholders and members to support a National Chairmanship aspirant that has what it takes to manage its affairs of the ruling party at this time.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at the Gombe State Governor’s lodge when he received the Chairman, Senate Services Committee and Frontline aspirant for the National Chairmanship of the APC, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East, the Gombe State Governor said that with all sincerity of purpose, the party deserves the best hand to manage its affairs at this period of its existence, even as he stressed that he was convinced that Senator Musa possesses the right leadership qualities for the job as the party heads for the National Convention.

The Governor urged Senator Musa, a leading aspirant for the position of the National Chairman to continue with his consultations across all the party leaders, just as he prayed for his successful outing at the convention.

According to a statement by Nasir Mohammed, the Media Assistant to the APC National Chairmanship aspirant, the Gombe State governor stressed that he will be looking forward to working with him should he emerge as the next national chairman of the APC.

Earlier, Senator Musa who paid a courtesy visit on the Gombe State Governor, solicited for his support on his ambition ahead of the national convention, even as he reeled out his lofty plans for the party if given the opportunity to lead as the Chairman of the APC.

The meeting was in continuation of Senator Musa’s outreach and consultations with leaders within the All Progressives Congress ahead of next Saturday’s national convention, just as he explained that the current issues bedevilling the party at the moment were temporary and with the right leadership, it will all be surmounted.

Senator Sani Musa and Governor Inuwa Yahaya spoke extensively on ways to move the party forward, especially with regard to Saturday’s National Convention.

Presenting his agenda for the party if elected as the national chairman, Senator Musa told the Governor that he was fully prepared to bring about a visionary leadership to the APC and rejig the entire party architecture in line with international best practices, adding that he will unite all aggrieved persons, provide a level playing field for all and enshrine the principles of internal democracy in the running of the party affairs, stressed that as part of his plans, he would institutionalize the APC being the largest party in Africa to groom leaders, support elected party officials and carry out a holistic restructuring of the entire party architecture.

Musa reiterated that if given the opportunity to lead the National Working Committee, NWC of the party, he would completely re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party, adding that he would continue with the consultations exercise and prepare himself and others for the national convention with the hope of winning the National Chairmanship contest.

According to him, the party needed a total leadership reorientation for it to actualize its institutional potentials, even as he assured that he would be adaptive to a participatory and affiliative work style that will usher in visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party as that would give the party a new direction and philosophy.

Musa reiterated that as a National Chairman, he and other members of the NEC would govern by the rule of law, abide by the party’s constitution, guidelines, manifesto and be in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Vanguard News Nigeria