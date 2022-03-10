Nation Builders Youth Network (NBYN.NG) is a socio-political youth Movement that recognizes and supports exceptional individuals with capacity, competence, and Credibility.

The movement which started remotely in May 2019 has millions of members/volunteers across the 36 states of the federation including FCT. Some of these patriotic, visionary Nigerian Youths decided to search for credible individuals to give massive support towards winning political seats that can fix Nigeria in 2023.

The movement had earlier promised to publish names of Sixty (60) Nigerians they considered fit to be the next president of Nigeria and as such might get the support of Nation Builders Youth Network should in case they get a ticket under any political party to run.

The first list of twenty Nigerians, however, was recently published on Nation Builders Youth Network (NBYN) official website, and include:

Benedict Murray-Bruce Kingsley Moghalu Bukola Saraki Peter Obi David Umahi Yemi Osinbajo Tein Jack-Rich Chukwuka Monye Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim Ezenwo Nyesom Wike Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde Wale Babalakin Chikwe Ihekweazu Aminu Tambuwal Patrick Okedinachi Utomi Samson Itodo Adetokunbo Olufela Durotoye Oby Ezekwesili Tony Elumelu

The Director of contacts & Support Mobilization, Arch. Williams Obumneme revealed that NBYN selection is not based on any religious or ethnic sentiment. He also added that the movement is not so concerned about a particular geopolitical zone producing the next president but rather having people with Competence, Credibility & Capacity (3Cs) to lead our Great Nation.