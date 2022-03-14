NAPS President, Anidi Samuel

The Leadership of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has expressed deep concern over reports that Comr. Akinsuyi Samuel, a business administration student of Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Oyo State was shot by a trigger-happy officer of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the Oyo State command.

Samuel was allegedly shot while on his way to Ibadan from Eruwa last Friday.

A statement signed by the NAPS President, Comr. Anidi Samuel and P.R.O, Comr. Okoukeni Samuel condemned the “unprofessional conduct of trigger happy officer in very strong terms.”

The statement reads, “Comr. Samuel Akinsuyi is a law-abiding citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with full rights to life and human dignity. The unfortunate incident of Friday the 11th of March 2021 which occurred while the victim was travelling from the polytechnic community of Eruwa to Ibadan has left one of his legs and car damaged.

“This incident once again brings to the fore the conversation about the safety of Nigerian Students on our roads, especially in their engagement with security operatives charged with the onus of protecting their lives and properties.

“NAPS notes with great concern the increasing cases of unprovoked and life-threatening altercations between students and law enforcement agents. The ugly practise of resorting to the gun in the instance of the slightest provocation leaves a sour taste as it has led to the untimely death of students on our roads.

“We welcome the steps taken by the Nigerian Police Force to initiate an investigation into the incident. We urge the Police to ensure that the investigation is thorough, impartial and transparent and that the results are made public when it is concluded.

“We particularly applaud the efforts of the force in arresting the officer involved while investigation is ongoing. We urge the Police hierarchy to hold accountable both through disciplinary measures and criminal prosecution, the officer responsible for this despicable act. We also applaud the Police for immediately taking responsibility for the medical bills incurred in getting Comr. Akinsuyi back to good health.

“NAPS commend the management of the institution led by the Ag. Rector, Dr. Gbade Akinteye, the Student Union Government and human rights activists across the state for wielding into tbe situation with a view to getting justice for the affected student.

“We note that role played the polytechnic students in prioritizing the welfare of their co-student by making sure the police takes responsibility for the conduct of their officer is timely and commendable. This resonates with the established fact that an injury to one is an injury to all.

“We also seek this avenue to call on the Inspector General of the Police to intensify mental evaluation of officers and embark on sensitization of officers across police commands on the need to peacefully engage members of the public. It is our hope that all the parties involved will work to ensure the current attention the situation has received is sustained and justice is judiciously dispensed.

“As servant-leaders who hold the mandate in trust for Polytechnic Students in Nigeria, we are avowedly committed to upholding the best interests and welfare of our students across the Nigerian Federation. NAPS would not condone the continued dehumanization of her members and the flagrant violation of their rights by security operatives across the country.

“As partners in progress for a better society, we call on the aforementioned authorities to treat these recommendations with dispatch and restore sanity to student-public engagements going forward.”

Vanguard News Nigeria